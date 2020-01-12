Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Retail Value an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Retail Value stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 81,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,381. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $670.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Value will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $159,612.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,049,154.54. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,468 shares of company stock worth $9,449,036. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Retail Value by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Retail Value by 387.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Retail Value by 3.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Retail Value by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Value in the third quarter worth $710,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

