Reviewing Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and Greenkraft (NYSE:GKIT)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Oshkosh has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oshkosh and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 6.91% 23.21% 10.90% Greenkraft -39.32% N/A -14.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and Greenkraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $8.38 billion 0.75 $579.40 million $8.31 11.11 Greenkraft $430,000.00 10.79 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Greenkraft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Oshkosh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oshkosh and Greenkraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 0 5 8 0 2.62 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oshkosh presently has a consensus target price of $93.92, suggesting a potential upside of 1.70%. Given Oshkosh’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Greenkraft on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services to the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial fire apparatus; and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast and communication vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers, portable and stationary concrete batch plants for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles to waste service industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Greenkraft Company Profile

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for distribution companies, dealers, and others in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

