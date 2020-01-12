Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 439,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,521.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $44,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,695 shares in the company, valued at $967,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

