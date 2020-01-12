Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 504.33 ($6.63).

RMV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 433 ($5.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective for the company.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON RMV traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 637.80 ($8.39). 1,570,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 33.93. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 633.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 570.02.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.