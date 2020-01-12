Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,566. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $268.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $929,250.00. Also, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $65,835.00. Insiders sold 215,444 shares of company stock worth $1,492,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 532,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 314,226 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

