Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Roadrunner Transportation Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28,260 shares of company stock worth $239,945. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRTS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,252. The company has a market cap of $304.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $459.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 92.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

