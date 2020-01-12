Rocket Pool Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00006588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $5.46 million and $442.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.01888103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00186870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

