Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. 394,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.378 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

