ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $682,087.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $682,087.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.26 or 0.06006134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026515 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001802 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001178 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,539,947 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.