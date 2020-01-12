Ross Stores’ (ROST) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $131.00.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.95.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 632.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

