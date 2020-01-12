Rupee Hits Market Cap of $177,041.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 97.4% against the dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $177,041.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,326,950 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.