Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $201,793.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 83.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Rupee has traded 134.7% higher against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $201,793.00 and $97.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,317,500 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

