Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.21

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.21 and traded as high as $43.50. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

