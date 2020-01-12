Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Receives $25.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. National Securities initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 189,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,114. The stock has a market cap of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.17%.

In other news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,681,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

