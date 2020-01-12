Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMS. BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Scientific Games from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Scientific Games stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 138,282 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

