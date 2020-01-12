Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Update

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on SMG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 250.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $107.90. The company had a trading volume of 311,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

