Selfkey Hits Market Cap of $4.77 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, ABCC, Tidex and IDEX. Selfkey has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $1.57 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.06024062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, Tidex, Kucoin, Binance, IDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

