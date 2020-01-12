Semux Reaches Market Capitalization of $946,024.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Semux has a market capitalization of $946,024.00 and approximately $1,399.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003473 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000738 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000137 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,698,241 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

