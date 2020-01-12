Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $7.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRTS. TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

SRTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 32,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,604. The company has a market cap of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. Equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

