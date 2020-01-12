Sentinel Market Cap Tops $1.62 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $29,951.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

