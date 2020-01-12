Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Declines By 37.4%

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 44.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $76.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

