Short Interest in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Decreases By 18.4%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Continental Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $33.34. 1,480,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

