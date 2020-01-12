Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expands By 82.9%

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the December 15th total of 477,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 110.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 166,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $745.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTBK. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

