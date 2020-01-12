Short Interest in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Grows By 47.9%

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 240,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBCP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226,158 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

