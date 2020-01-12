Short Interest in Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Grows By 24.1%

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.9 days.

LIVX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.62. 183,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.39. Livexlive Media has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIVX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livexlive Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

