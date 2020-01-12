Short Interest in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Grows By 31.4%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NantHealth stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 778.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 121,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,540. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NH shares. ValuEngine upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

