Short Interest in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Grows By 58.8%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,695,000 after purchasing an additional 701,574 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NBLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

