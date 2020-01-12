Short Interest in Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expands By 24.6%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,400 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 680,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 57.9% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 21.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.06.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novan will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

