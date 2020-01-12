Short Interest in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Drops By 18.9%

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average is $109.71. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.