Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Decreases By 35.4%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,815,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth $226,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of PLPC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. 10,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

