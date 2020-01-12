Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Expands By 63.6%

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ QBAK traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Qualstar has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter. Qualstar had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Qualstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

