Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Increases By 54.5%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,744,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

RDCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of RDCM opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

