Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Increases By 55.2%

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SAR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 189,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,114. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $291.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 85.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.