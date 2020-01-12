Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Declines By 26.6%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 376,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.51. 66,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,009. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

