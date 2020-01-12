Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIE. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €125.75 ($146.22).

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €116.00 ($134.88) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.79.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

