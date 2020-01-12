Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $60.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

SIMO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

SIMO stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $51.50. 142,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,984. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

