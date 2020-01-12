Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,051. The company has a market capitalization of $558.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of -0.41. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 25.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,040,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 507,393 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

