SingularDTV Hits Market Cap of $4.16 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.16 million and $187,134.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, ChaoEX, Binance and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.01970412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00186668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00124525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ChaoEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex, Liqui, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

