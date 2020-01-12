Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Reaches $821,496.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $33.94 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $821,496.00 and $126,005.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.01914545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00188744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00122233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.