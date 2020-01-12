SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0983 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $283,180.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,424,138 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

