Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to post sales of $33.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $31.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $134.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.75 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $151.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 25,500 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $56,865.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,620. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

