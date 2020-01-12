Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.19.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $281,712,000 after buying an additional 1,865,500 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,009,000 after buying an additional 204,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 333.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after buying an additional 2,877,170 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,684,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,992,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

