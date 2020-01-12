S&P Equity Research Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $155.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at S&P Equity Research from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. S&P Equity Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.64. 2,264,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after buying an additional 49,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

