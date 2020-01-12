SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 839,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 561,215 shares.The stock last traded at $38.45 and had previously closed at $38.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.4842 per share. This represents a $9.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 76,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

