SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 839,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 561,215 shares.The stock last traded at $38.45 and had previously closed at $38.43.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.4842 per share. This represents a $9.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWX)
SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.
