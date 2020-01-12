Spectrum (SPT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,214.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $30,534.00 and approximately $20,214.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00623153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010195 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.