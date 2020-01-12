Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0799 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 61% higher against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $32,390.00 and approximately $680.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00166122 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000193 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,203,056 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

