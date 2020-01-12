Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Weeden reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.35.
SBUX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.16. 7,068,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,930. Starbucks has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90.
In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.