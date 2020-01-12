Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Weeden reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.35.

SBUX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.16. 7,068,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,930. Starbucks has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

