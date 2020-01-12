State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

STFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of STFC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 36,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $115,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

