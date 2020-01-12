Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0517 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1,796.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003772 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001138 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008757 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,425,445 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

