Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,220. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $144,643.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,236 shares of company stock worth $5,517,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.